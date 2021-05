Police say Mount Carmel East Hospital called them after a gunshot victim walked in around 6:10 p.m. The person was pronounced dead moments later.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person has died after a shooting in east Columbus, according to police.

The shooting happened near East Livingston Avenue and Beechwood Road.

East Livingston Avenue is shut down between Courtright Road and Dellwood Avenue while detectives investigated.