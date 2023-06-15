Police: 1 dead after crash in east Columbus

The crash happened at the intersection of East Broad Street and Westland Avenue, near Bexley, at 10:26 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash in east Columbus Thursday morning, according to police.

The crash happened at the intersection of East Broad Street and Westland Avenue, near Bexley, at 10:26 a.m. A Nissan Murano was headed eastbound on East Broad Street when the driver swerved, causing the vehicle to go over the curb on the north side of the roadway.

A release from the Columbus Division of Police says that the Nissan swerved across the eastbound and westbound lanes before jumping the curb on the south side of the roadway where it struck a tree.

Columbus police said the driver was taken to Ohio State East Hospital and pronounced dead just after 11 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

