x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police: 1 dead after crash in east Columbus

The crash happened at the intersection of East Broad Street and Westland Avenue, near Bexley, at 10:26 a.m.
Credit: WBNS-10TV
File photo

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash in east Columbus Thursday morning, according to police.

The crash happened at the intersection of East Broad Street and Westland Avenue, near Bexley, at 10:26 a.m. A Nissan Murano was headed eastbound on East Broad Street when the driver swerved, causing the vehicle to go over the curb on the north side of the roadway. 

A release from the Columbus Division of Police says that the Nissan swerved across the eastbound and westbound lanes before jumping the curb on the south side of the roadway where it struck a tree.

Columbus police said the driver was taken to Ohio State East Hospital and pronounced dead just after 11 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

📺 10TV+ is available for free on Roku & Amazon Fire TV: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV

📧 Subscribe to the Wake Up CBUS newsletter featuring the best stories, personally curated by members of our staff and delivered via email by 6 a.m., Monday through Friday. 

More Videos

In Other News

Here's what you need to know about the $1.74 billion Columbus city budget plan

Before You Leave, Check This Out