1 dead after crashing vehicle into tree in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A man is dead after crashing his vehicle into a tree in Pike County Wednesday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP responded to the crash that took place near milepost #2 on Sugar Run Road at 8 p.m.

James Lee Combs, 61, of Piketon, was driving a 2017 Ford Escape east when he was unable to make it around a right-hand curve. He then traveled off the left side of the roadway and hit a tree, according to the OSHP.

Combs succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene. Authorities said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.