1 dead after crash with semi-truck in Columbus

One person has died after a crash involving a semi-truck in Columbus late Monday afternoon, according to police.
The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. at Lane Avenue and Kenny Road.
Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said the driver of a vehicle crashed into the semi-truck and was pinned underneath.
The victim was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center where they were pronounced dead at 5:48 p.m.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Lane Avenue between Kenny Road and State Route 315 is currently shut down.