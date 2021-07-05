1 dead after crash with semi-truck in Columbus

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. at Lane Avenue and Kenny Road.

One person has died after a crash involving a semi-truck in Columbus late Monday afternoon, according to police.

Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said the driver of a vehicle crashed into the semi-truck and was pinned underneath.

The victim was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center where they were pronounced dead at 5:48 p.m.

The name of the victim has not been released.