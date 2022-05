The crash happened on I-70 east near I-270.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash involving a semi that happened Saturday morning in west Columbus.

A dispatcher with Columbus police says the crash happened around 1 a.m. on I-70 east near I-270.

There's no word on what caused the crash. The name of the person who died has not been released.

Police say there were no other injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.