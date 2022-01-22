1 dead after crash involving semi on I-70 East near Madison County

The driver of the semi was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash that happened Saturday morning on I-70 East in western Franklin County near the Madison County line.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, a semi was headed east on I-70 when it crashed into a vehicle that was stalled on the road.

The sole person who was inside the vehicle died in the crash.

