COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a car crash in east Columbus early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 900 block of Barnett Road, south of Main Street and North of Livingston Avenue, according to Columbus police.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead at 1:12 a.m., police said.