1 dead after concrete truck crashes on I-71 near Polaris

It is not known what led to the crash.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash on southbound Interstate-71 near Polaris just after noon on Friday.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just north of the Gemini Place exit.

OSHP says only a concrete truck was involved in the crash and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown what may have led to the crash but OHSP is investigating the incident.

One lane of southbound I-71 in the area is currently open.