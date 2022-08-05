x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 dead after concrete truck crashes on I-71 near Polaris

It is not known what led to the crash.
Credit: Ohio Department of Traffic

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash on southbound Interstate-71 near Polaris just after noon on Friday.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just north of the Gemini Place exit. 

OSHP says only a concrete truck was involved in the crash and one person was pronounced dead at the scene. 

It is unknown what may have led to the crash but OHSP is investigating the incident. 

One lane of southbound I-71 in the area is currently open.

Stay with 10TV and 10TV.com as we follow this developing story.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Cleanup underway after stolen utility truck crashed into north Columbus photography store

Before You Leave, Check This Out