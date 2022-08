According to Columbus police, the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Mound Street and Harrisburg Pike.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash in Columbus Monday night.

According to Columbus police, the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Mound Street and Harrisburg Pike.

One vehicle was involved in the crash, police said.

The victim was pronounced at the scene.