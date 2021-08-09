1 dead after car hits tree in southwest Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday night in southwest Franklin County.
According to a release from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 11:40 p.m. in the area of Alkire Road and Galloway Road in Prarie Township.
A 1993 Ford Thunderbird was traveling west on Alkire Road and did not stop at a stop sign at Galloway Road.
The car continued traveling through the intersection, went off the road and crashed into a tree.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only person inside the vehicle.
The person's name has not been released.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office Crash Investigation Unit at 614-525-6113.