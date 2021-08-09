1 dead after car hits tree in southwest Franklin County

The car went through an intersection, went off the road and crashed into a tree, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday night in southwest Franklin County.

According to a release from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 11:40 p.m. in the area of Alkire Road and Galloway Road in Prarie Township.

A 1993 Ford Thunderbird was traveling west on Alkire Road and did not stop at a stop sign at Galloway Road.

The car continued traveling through the intersection, went off the road and crashed into a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only person inside the vehicle.

The person's name has not been released.