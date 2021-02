Officials did not say if the person who died was the only person inside the vehicle.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a car crashed into a tree early Saturday morning in west Columbus.

Columbus police say the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. in the area of Hilliard Rome Road and Glenchester Drive.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials did not say if the person who died was the only person inside the vehicle.