1 dead after being hit by vehicle in north Columbus

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police say one person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night in north Columbus.

The person was hit in the area of East Dublin Granville Road and Forest Hills Boulevard, according to police.

A 911 call was received at 10:43 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:48 p.m.

It's not known if the driver of the vehicle that hit the victim stayed at the scene.

The intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Forest Hills Boulevard is currently shut down.