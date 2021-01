The crash happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday near Newark.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle near Newark on Tuesday, according to Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on North 21st Street near Gladys Avenue.

Licking County dispatchers said the person hit by a vehicle was taken to Licking Memorial Hospital.

Thorp said the person later died.

The driver stayed at the scene, Thorp said.