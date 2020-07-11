1 dead, 2 hurt in shooting involving motorcycle gang on Cleveland Avenue

Police say officers could smell the gunfire on 12th Avenue as they approached the area, which is about seven blocks away.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say one man is dead and two other people were hurt after a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Police say the shooting happened at a Toro Motorcycle Gang event in the area of Cleveland Avenue and New York Avenue, not far from East 5th Avenue. Officers went to the scene around 4 a.m.

According to police, about 200 shots were fired. Police say officers could smell the gunfire on 12th Avenue as they approached the area, which is about seven blocks away.

Police say another person who was shot is in critical condition and another person who was hurt is in stable condition.

Columbus police say they have tried to shut down this motorcycle gang four times. Several guns were confiscated at the scene.