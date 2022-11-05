2 arrested after man found dead inside south Columbus home

The Columbus Division of Police arrested 19-year-old William Barker and 23-year-old Lance Harrison.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was found dead during a wellness check in south Columbus Saturday afternoon, and two people are facing charges in connection to his death.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers received calls from a person conducting a wellness check in the 900 block of Ruma Road around 1:57 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from what they called "visible injuries." He was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:13 p.m.

Authorities arrested both 19-year-old William Barker and 23-year-old Lance Harrison.

Barker has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence and Harrison has been charged with tampering with evidence.

This is the 123rd homicide of 2022 in Columbus.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).