Police said the crash happened around 9:10 p.m. in the 1600 block of East Dublin Granville Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person has died and two others were injured in a north Columbus crash Friday night.

Three people were taken to a hospital, where one person was pronounced dead.

The conditions of the other two victims involved are stable.

Police are not sure how many vehicles were involved in the crash.