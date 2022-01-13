1 killed, 2 others injured in southeast Columbus shooting

The shooting happened on the 1400 block of South Hamilton Road near a shopping plaza just after 2 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in southeast Columbus early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened on the 1400 block of South Hamilton Road near a shopping plaza just after 2 a.m., according to the Columbus police. That shopping plaza is currently blocked off.

Police said an argument that started at Next Level Lounge worked its way into the parking lot. That is where police believe the shooting happened.

Two people were taken to the hospital where one person died, police said.

Police later learned that a third person was shot and dropped off by an unknown person. Both of those victims are stable.

Police are currently talking to witnesses. No arrests have been made at this point.

Hamilton Rd. is currently closed between Livingston Avenue and Amesbury Rd.