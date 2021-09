The shooting happened on the 900 block of East Weber Road just after 11 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person has died after three people were shot in the North Linden area of Columbus Sunday night.

One victim was pronounced dead at 11:16 p.m. The second victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. The third victim was taken to Riverside Hospital in stable condition, police said.