The crash happened Wednesday around 7:45 p.m. on East Broad Street near North Waggoner Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person has died and two others were injured in a three-vehicle crash in east Columbus Wednesday, according to police.

Police did say whether the person died at the scene or a hospital.

The two injured were taken to a hospital, but their conditions were not available.

The roads are blocked near the crash scene.