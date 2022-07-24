1 dead, 2 critically injured after stolen vehicle crashes into brick building in Milo-Grogan neighborhood

Police said the vehicle was reportedly going at a high rate of speed, hit the building and flipped.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and two people were critically injured after a vehicle crashed into a brick building in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood Sunday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The crash happened just before 8:20 p.m. in the area of St. Clair and East 5th avenues when the vehicle was reportedly going at a high rate of speed, hit the building and flipped.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Two people were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital. One of them is in critical condition and the other's condition was described as stable.

East 5th Avenue is closed from Interstate 71 to St. Clair Avenue.

Police said the vehicle involved was a stolen Hyundai.

No other information was immediately available.