1 dead, 1 injured in northeast Columbus crash involving motorcycle

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is injured after a crash involving a car and motorcycle in northeast Columbus Thursday morning.

The crash was reported near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Oakland Park Avenue.

According to Columbus police, one person was taken to Ohio Health Riverside Hospital with serious injuries. Police added another person was also hospitalized, but did not say where.

In an update, police said one person has since died.