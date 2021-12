The crash happened on U.S. 33 in between Interstate 270 and Refugee Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and one person was injured in a crash in southeast Columbus Sunday night.

Columbus police said the two-vehicle crash happened on U.S. Route 33 around 6:50 p.m.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes in between Interstate 270 and Refugee Road.

One person was pronounced dead and one person was taken to Grant Medical Center. Dispatchers described the person's condition as stable.