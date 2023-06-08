1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near North Lake Park in Mansfield

When officers arrived on scene, they found a Chevy Malibu that had hit a stone structure near the park’s entrance.

MANSFIELD, Ohio — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting near the entrance of a park in Mansfield Thursday afternoon, police say.

According to the Mansfield Division of Police, officers were called to the scene of a vehicle crash at 1:30 p.m. near North Lake Park. When officers arrived on scene, they found a Chevy Malibu that had hit a stone structure near the park’s entrance.

Police say they found a victim laying next to the driver’s door and another victim dead inside the vehicle, both appearing to have sustained gunshot wounds.

Police suspect the shooting may have occurred inside the vehicle but are still investigating the incident.

No further information was provided. This story will be updated as we learn more.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detective Terry Butler at 419-755-9791.