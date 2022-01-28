1 dead, 1 critically injured in west Columbus house fire

A neighbor called to report the fire at a home in the 300 block of Lechner Avenue around 7:40 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One man has died and another is critically injured after a house fire in west Columbus Friday morning.

A neighbor called to report the fire at a home in the 300 block of Lechner Avenue around 7:40 a.m., according to Columbus Division of Fire Chief Steve Martin.

Arriving crews found two men who were both taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition. Martin later confirmed one person had died.