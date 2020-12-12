1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at east Columbus apartment complex

Police say a suspect is one of the two people who were injured.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and two others were hurt in a shooting late Friday night at an apartment complex on the east side of Columbus.

Columbus police say officers went to a reported shooting in the 2800 block of Barclay Square South near East 5th Avenue just before 12 a.m.

Officers found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was taken to a hospital where he died around 12:30 a.m. Authorities have not released that victim's name.

There's no word on the second victim's condition.

Police say an 18-year-old male suspect was shot by the surviving victim. The suspect was taken to a hospital in stable condition and is expected to recover. The suspect's name has not yet been released.

This marks the 155th homicide of 2020 in the city of Columbus.