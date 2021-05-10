1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving 2 motorcycles, truck on Alum Creek Drive

One person was killed and another critically injured in a crash involving two motorcycles and a truck.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and another critically injured in a crash involving two motorcycles and a truck on Alum Creek Drive.

The crash happened Monday around 2:50 p.m., according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff's office said two motorcycles, one Harley Davidson and one Honda, were traveling southbound on Alum Creek Drive.

A Ford F-550 truck with a trailer turned northbound onto Alum Creek Drive from eastbound Rathmell Road when both motorcycles collied with the trailer.

The driver of the Harley Davidson was pronounced dead at the scene just after 3 p.m. The sheriff's office has not identified them at this time.

The driver of the Honda was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported, according to the sheriff's office.

Alum Creek Drive is currently closed between Creekside Parkway and Groveport Road while the Accident Investigation Unit responds.