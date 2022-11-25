1 dead, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-71 in Morrow County

The crash happened at approximately 6:40 p.m. near milepost 146 in Harmony Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One man is dead and another was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 71 in Morrow County Wednesday evening.

OSHP says 55-year-old Abraham Smith of Canton was driving a Cadillac CTS southbound on I-71 when he crossed the median and struck a semi-trailer.

The semi, driven by a man from New York, was in the middle northbound lane when it was hit. The semi then struck a Toyota 4-Runner that was traveling in the right lane in the same direction, causing the vehicles to go off the east side of the road.

Both the Cadillac and semi caught fire.

Smith was pronounced dead by medics at the scene, according to OSHP. The driver of the semi was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital with minor injuries and the driver of the Toyota was not injured.

It's unclear if alcohol and drugs were a factor in this incident. Troopers say all occupants were wearing a seat belt during the crash.