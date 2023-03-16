1 dead, 1 injured in Franklinton shooting

Police are still investigating what may have led to the shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is seriously injured following a shooting in the Franklinton neighborhood early Thursday morning.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, they were called to the 40 block of Rodgers Avenue just before 3 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to Grant Medical Center in serious condition.

Police do not know what led to the shooting or have any suspect information.