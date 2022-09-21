60-year-old man dead after crash in Union County

Michael Wright, 60, of Ashland was struck by a semi while traveling on State Route 31.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a crash on state Route 31 in Union County involving a semitrailer left him and another driver with serious injuries Tuesday afternoon.

Michael Wright, 60, of Ashland, was traveling southbound on SR-31 in a Toyota Tundra when he was struck by a Freightliner Semi that drove left of center while headed northbound, according to a preliminary investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office received the call at 12:45 p.m. Wright was rescued from his vehicle by local fire departments and EMS.

Both drivers were reported to have serious injuries following the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Wright was taken by helicopter to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center where he died Tuesday night.

The driver of the semi was transported to Memorial Hospital following the crash and later taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. His condition is labeled as stable.