1 dead, 1 injured following crash on ramp from I-71 South to I-70 East near downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another person was hurt following a crash that happened Sunday morning near downtown Columbus.

Columbus police say the crash happened on the ramp from I-71 South to I-70 East just after 4 a.m.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center and pronounced dead at 5:10 a.m. A second person was hospitalized and was described as stable.

Police have not said how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

The name of the person who died has not been released.