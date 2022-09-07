Woman dead, man injured in Fairfield County crash

The crash occurred on state Route 204 at the intersection of Lake Road in Walnut Township.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — One woman has died and a man was injured in a crash in Fairfield County on Wednesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:20 p.m. on state Route 204 at the intersection of Lake Road in Walnut Township.

The man was traveling east on state Route 204 in a Chevrolet Silverado and Marilyn M. Klose, 63, was traveling north on Lake Road in a Kia Forte.

OSHP said Klose ran a stop sign and was struck by the Silverado.

Klose was transported to Fairfield Medical Center with serious injuries and was pronounced deceased shortly after. The man was transported to Fairfield Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.