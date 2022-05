Authorities did not say how many vehicles were involved.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another person was hurt following a crash Saturday morning in north Columbus.

Columbus police confirm the crash happened in the area of I-71 North near Morse Road. A call about the crash was received at 2:21 a.m.

Authorities did not say how many vehicles were involved.

A second person was taken to a hospital. That person’s condition was not known.

The name of the person who died has not been released.