1 dead, 1 hurt in crash on Westerville Road in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is hurt after a two-vehicle crash that happened Tuesday night on Westerville Road in northeast Columbus.
Columbus police said the crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Westerville Road just south of Agler Road.
Police said one person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital and was pronounced dead at 10:10 p.m.
A second person was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.
The roads are shut down in the area while police investigate.
The name of the person who died has not been released.