1 dead, 1 hurt in crash on Westerville Road in northeast Columbus

The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Westerville Road just south of Agler Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is hurt after a two-vehicle crash that happened Tuesday night on Westerville Road in northeast Columbus.

Columbus police said the crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Westerville Road just south of Agler Road.

Police said one person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital and was pronounced dead at 10:10 p.m.

A second person was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

The roads are shut down in the area while police investigate.