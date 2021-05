One person was killed and another critically injured in a crash involving two motorcycles and a truck.

The crash happened Monday around 2:50 p.m., according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Alum Creek Drive is currently closed between Creekside Parkway and Groveport Road while the Accident Investigation Unit responds.

The sheriff’s office is asking drivers to avoid the area.