1 dead, 1 critical in I-71 semi-truck crash near US-62; southbound lanes closed

The southbound lanes of I-71 are closed.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person has died and another is in critical condition after a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 71 just south of U.S. Route 62 in Franklin County, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on Friday.

According to the sheriff's office, the semi-truck went off the road, hit a tree and rolled into a ditch.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.