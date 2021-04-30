x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

Local News

1 dead, 1 critical in I-71 semi-truck crash near US-62; southbound lanes closed

The southbound lanes of I-71 are closed.
Credit: Franklin County Sheriff's Office

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person has died and another is in critical condition after a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 71 just south of U.S. Route 62 in Franklin County, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on Friday. 

According to the sheriff's office, the semi-truck went off the road, hit a tree and rolled into a ditch.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

The southbound lanes of I-71 will likely remain closed for several hours, according to the sheriff's office.