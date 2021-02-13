1 dead, 1 critically injured in east Columbus crash

Columbus police say the crash happened around 1:10 a.m. in the area of North Nelson Road and Maryland Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A female is dead and a man is in critical condition after a crash that happened early Saturday morning in east Columbus.

Columbus police say the crash happened around 1:10 a.m. in the area of North Nelson Road and Maryland Avenue.

A man was driving a car south on North Nelson Road when he lost control on a turn in the road at Maryland Avenue.

The car skidded across the northbound lane of North Nelson Road, went off the road and crashed into a tree.

The driver of the car was taken to Ohio State Eat Hospital in critical condition.

A female passenger who was in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.