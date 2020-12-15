1 dead, 1 critical after shooting on East Livingston Avenue

One of the victims was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital and was pronounced dead at 11:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police say one person is dead and a second person is in critical condition after a shooting that happened late Monday night in east Columbus.

Officers went to the 6100 block of East Livingston Avenue near Brice Road around 11 p.m.

Police are not sure if the double shooting is related to a deadly shooting that happened Monday around 10 p.m. in the back parking lot of Thirsty's Drive Thru, located at 4049 East Livingston Avenue.

It's not known which hospital the second victim was taken to.

The victims' vehicle ended up at a Speedway gas station, but that is not where the victims were shot.