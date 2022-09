One person is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting at a northeast Columbus bar late Thursday night.

The shooting happened just before midnight at the Pastimes Bar and Grill on the 6400 block of North Hamilton Road, according to Columbus police.

Police said one victim was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to Mount Carmel Hospital. That person's condition was described as critical.