1 dead, 1 critical after east Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and a second person is in critical condition after a crash Friday night on the east side of Columbus.

The crash happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of East Livingston Avenue, just west of Simpson Drive.

Both victims were taken to Grant Medical Center, where one of them died. The other victim is still in critical condition.

East Livingston Avenue was initially closed between Simpson Drive and Hamilton Frontage Road, but is back open.