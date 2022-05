Officers were called to the 2400 block of Hiawatha Street just north of East Hudson Street just before 8:20 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a reported shooting in the city’s north side Saturday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Hiawatha Street just north of East Hudson Street just before 8:20 p.m.

Police said the victim was transported to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Police did not provide information on a possible suspect or what led to the shooting.