COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured in a stabbing in southwest Columbus Thursday night.

Police said they were called out to a reported stabbing in the 6000 block of Hall Road near Galloway Road around 8:30 p.m.

One person was found stabbed in a parking lot.

The victim was taken to the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in critical condition but is now stable, according to police.