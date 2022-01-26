1 critically injured in shooting outside east Columbus Wendy’s

The shooting took place around 10:10 a.m. in the parking lot near the drive-thru of the Wendy’s located at 1054 E. Broad Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was critically injured after a shooting in the parking lot of an east Columbus Wendy’s Wednesday morning.

The shooting took place around 10:10 a.m. in the parking lot near the drive-thru of the Wendy’s located at 1054 E. Broad Street, according to Columbus police.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center, police said.

Authorities have taped off the scene and are asking people to avoid the area.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.

Authorities are investigating what led up to the shooting.

A spokesperson for Wendy's released a statement to 10TV, saying no employees were hurt in the incident. You can read the full statement below.