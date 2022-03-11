x
Police: Officer fired shots, critically injuring person behind south Columbus restaurant

The shooting reportedly happened at Tee Jaye's Country Place near Parsons Avenue and Hanford Street at 5:25 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a Columbus Division of Police officer fired shots at a restaurant on the city's south side early Thursday morning.

The shooting reportedly happened in an alley behind Tee Jaye's Country Place near Parsons Avenue and Hanford Street at 5:25 a.m.

The person who was shot was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment

Police did not provide information on what led to the shooting. The intersection of Parsons Avenue and Hanford Street is currently closed.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into the shooting. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 10TV for the latest updates. 

