x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 critically injured in Sharon Township house fire

The Worthington Fire Department was called to the home in the 500 block of Rosslyn Avenue in Sharon Township around 9:50 p.m.
Credit: WBNS-TV
One person was injured in a house fire on Rosslyn Avenue in Sharon Township on Aug. 12, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was critically injured during a house fire in northwestern Franklin County Friday evening. 

The Worthington Fire Department was called to the home in the 500 block of Rosslyn Avenue in Sharon Township around 9:50 p.m.

The person was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for treatment. Worthington police told 10TV that the fire has been contained. 

Authorities did not say how the fire started or if anyone else was hurt. 

The Columbus Division of Fire and the Upper Arlington Fire Department assisted with the handling of the fire.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

A Westerville family is the first to make taekwondo a flex credit in their school district

Before You Leave, Check This Out