1 critically injured in Sharon Township house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was critically injured during a house fire in northwestern Franklin County Friday evening.

The Worthington Fire Department was called to the home in the 500 block of Rosslyn Avenue in Sharon Township around 9:50 p.m.

The person was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for treatment. Worthington police told 10TV that the fire has been contained.

Authorities did not say how the fire started or if anyone else was hurt.