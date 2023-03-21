Man critically injured in north Columbus hit-and-run

Police said officers were called to the area of Shapter Avenue and Busch Boulevard around 11:10 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 57-year-old man was seriously injured after getting hit by a pickup truck in north Columbus Monday night.

The man was crossing Busch Boulevard and entered the road where there was no crosswalk, according to police.

The truck was traveling northbound on Busch Boulevard when the vehicle hit the man. The driver did not stop at the scene.

The victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Accident Investigation Unit at 614-645-4767.

Busch Boulevard was temporarily closed but has since reopened.