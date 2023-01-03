x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 critically injured in Milo-Grogan shooting; suspect barricaded in residence

The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened near St Clair and Leona avenues around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
Credit: WBNS-10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured during a shooting and a suspect has barricaded themselves inside a residence in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood.

The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened near St Clair and Leona avenues around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The shooting victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers are trying to get a suspect out of a house in the area.

This is a developing story, more information will be added once it becomes available.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Police: 16-year-old boy found shot to death in Mansfield hotel

Before You Leave, Check This Out