1 critically injured in Milo-Grogan shooting; suspect barricaded in residence

The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened near St Clair and Leona avenues around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured during a shooting and a suspect has barricaded themselves inside a residence in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood.

The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened near St Clair and Leona avenues around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The shooting victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers are trying to get a suspect out of a house in the area.