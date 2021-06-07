1 critically injured in west Columbus shooting; police looking for suspect

Police said one person was found shot outside the Econo Lodge on North Wilson Road on Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after being shot in west Columbus, according to police.

Police said officers were called to the Econo Lodge on North Wilson Road, just south of Interstate 70 on a report of a shooting around 5 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they followed a trail of blood and found someone shot behind a van.

That person was taken to Grant Medical Center, police said.