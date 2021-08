Columbus police officers were called to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Courtright Road and Roswell Drive just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was critically injured in a shooting in southeast Columbus Wednesday evening.

The person who was shot was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.