COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle in east Columbus Friday morning, according to police.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of South Hamilton Road and Kimberly Parkway near Eastland Mall.

The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital.

Authorities said the driver did not stay on the scene.