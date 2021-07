No arrests have been made at this time and police have not provided any information on a suspect.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was critically injured in a shooting in south Columbus on Friday.

The shooting took place shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Southpoint Boulevard, near Interstate 270 and U.S. Route 23.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center, according to the Columbus Division of Police.